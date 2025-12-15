Judkins rushed the ball 12 times for 21 yards in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Bears. He added three receptions on four targets for minus-four yards.

Despite the muted number of rushing attempts, Judkins continued to lead the Browns' backfield. However, he found running room scarce, with his longest gain of the day going for only four yards. Judkins has now been held below 50 rushing yards in three of his last four games, all of which have been with Shedeur Sanders under center.