Judkins (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Coming out of the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Jets, head coach Todd Monken labeled Judkins as day-to-day due to a right ankle injury. Judkins was held out of practices Wednesday and Thursday before returning to the field Friday as a limited participant, prompting the Browns to list him questionable heading into the weekend. After going through a pregame workout Sunday, Judkins wasn't able to show enough progress with his ankle to suit up, so he'll wind up being sidelined for the first time this season. The Browns will have Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime as their available running backs for Week 6.