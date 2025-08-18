While Judkins won't face any charges stemming from a July 12 incident in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., he and the Browns have been unable to reach a deal and may not do so until the end of any NFL investigation, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN, in a statement last Thursday, an NFL spokesperson noted that the league has been "following developments in the matter which remains under review." With the 2025 second-rounder's signing currently on hold, the Browns' top available backfield options ahead of the team's preseason finale are Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson.