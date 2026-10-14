Judkins (foot) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com noted that Judkins was spotted Wednesday walking around the locker room without a walking boot on his right foot, but the running back ultimately wasn't able to mix into any drills during the Browns' first Week 6 practice session. Judkins will need to practice in some capacity Thursday or Friday for fantasy managers to feel good about his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Ravens. At least for the time being, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime are the healthy running backs on the Browns' active roster.