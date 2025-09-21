Judkins is on track to serve as the Browns' starting running back Sunday against the Packers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After being added back to the Browns' 53-man roster for Week 2 after sitting out the Week 1 loss to the Bengals due to his late signing, Judkins technically started in last Sunday's 41-17 loss to Baltimore, but he still finished second among Cleveland running backs in snaps. Jerome Ford (35 snaps) led the way while Judkins (20) narrowly outpaced Dylan Sampson (17), but Judkins made his mark during his time on the field, carrying 10 times for 61 yards while adding three catches for 10 yards on three targets. After a strong professional debut followed by a trio of full practices this week, the rookie second-round pick will draw his second straight start Sunday, but this time he could supplant Ford as the lead option in the Browns' three-man backfield committee. While Judkins should be in line for an uptick in touches, he could have difficulty finding much open running room versus a Packers defense that held the Lions to 2.1 yards per carry in Week 1 and the Commanders to 2.7 YPC in Week 2.