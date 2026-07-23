Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Slated to work fully in camp

Judkins (ankle/fibula) is in line to be full go at the start of training camp, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Judkins, who is bouncing back from a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula that he suffered in Week 16 last season, had been able to work in team drills this spring, but the fact that the 2025 second-rounder is on track to work without restrictions in training camp positions him to maintain his role as Cleveland's clear-cut top back, a role that carries weekly fantasy utlity. In the mix to log complementary touches behind Judkins this season are Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders and Ahmani Marshall.