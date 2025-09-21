Judkins rushed 18 times for 94 yards and a touchdown while bringing in one of two targets for one yard in the Browns' 13-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Logging his first official NFL start, Judkins set the tone for his second productive performance in as many career games with a seven-yard gain on the Browns' first play from scrimmage. The rookie second-round pick would go on to add a game-long 38-yard run shortly before the halfway point of the fourth quarter, and he then powered in for a one-yard touchdown later in the period that erased a 10-3 deficit. Judkins already looks like a bona fide No. 1 back, one that could see his workload bump a notch following another week of practice ahead of a Week 4 road matchup against the Lions.