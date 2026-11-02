Judkins rushed 11 times for 25 yards and brought in both targets for 24 yards in the Browns' 27-6 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Judkins dominated the Browns' rushing touches, but he was repeatedly stonewalled by an aggressive Steelers front. Judkins ultimately finished with his second-lowest rushing yardage total of the season, although he did make good use of his two pass-catching opportunities. Judkins is finding running room sparse on most weeks behind Cleveland's spotty blocking, but he remains in clear possession of the lead role heading into a Week 9 road matchup against the Saints next Sunday.