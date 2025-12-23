Judkins will undergo surgery Tuesday in Cleveland to repair a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Judkins will face a 4-to-5-month recovery timeline following surgery, putting him on track to be available for the start of training camp in late July. In his absence over the final two games of the season, Cleveland will rely on a committee of running backs that includes Dylan Sampson (hand/calf), Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams. Judkins wrap up his rookie campaign with 230 carries for 827 yards (3.6 average) and seven touchdowns to go with 26 catches for 171 yards on 36 targets over 14 games.