Judkins will undergo surgery to repair a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula Tuesday at University Hospitals, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

As reported earlier, Judkins will face a four-to-five month timeline which is set to begin this week. He's expected to make a full recovery. In his absence, Cleveland's ground game will feature a committee of running backs that includes Dylan Sampson (hand/calf), Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams.