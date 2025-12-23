Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Surgery scheduled
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Judkins will undergo surgery to repair a dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula Tuesday at University Hospitals, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
As reported earlier, Judkins will face a four-to-five month timeline which is set to begin this week. He's expected to make a full recovery. In his absence, Cleveland's ground game will feature a committee of running backs that includes Dylan Sampson (hand/calf), Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams.
More News
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Facing four-to-five month recovery•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Coach cites significant injury•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Reportedly sustains broken leg Sunday•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Won't return Sunday•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Shut down by Bears•
-
Browns' Quinshon Judkins: Salvages day with big catch•