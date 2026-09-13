Judkins rushed 12 times for 33 yards and brought in both targets for 17 yards in the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Judkins operated as the unquestioned lead back for the Browns as expected, yet his opportunities on the ground were limited overall thanks to a game script that saw Cleveland already down 24-0 at the half. Judkins unsurprisingly found running room difficult to come by when he did carry the ball, but he was efficient with his pair of receptions. Judkins could well face loaded defensive fronts on most weeks if the Browns' quarterback play doesn't improve, and a Week 2 road matchup against the Buccaneers next Sunday doesn't offer much promise on paper.