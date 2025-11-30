Judkins carried the ball 23 times for 91 yards and caught all three of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-8 loss to the 49ers. He added a two-point conversion on the ground.

While the Browns lost the game, Judkins did manage to out-produce Christian McCaffrey by 109 combined yards to 74, although CMac scored a TD. It's the first time since Week 5, and the third time in 11 games, that Judkins reached triple-digit yards from scrimmage, and the rookie remains on pace to top 1,000 rushing yards heading into a Week 14 clash with the Titans.