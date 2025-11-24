Judkins rushed 16 times for 47 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders. He wasn't targeted in the passing game.

Judkins produced touchdown runs of eight yards and two yards in the first quarter, both of which came out of the wildcat formation, with Judkins taking the snap directly. He went into the medical tent twice to be evaluated for a head injury in the fourth quarter, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com, but Judkins gained clearance to return to the game. Judkins remains Cleveland's top backfield option on the ground, but fellow rookie Dylan Sampson has impressed as a pass catcher on a few occasions, and Sampson had a 66-yard touchdown reception on one of his nine touches Sunday. If the Browns can stay within striking distance, Judkins will likely get another hefty rushing workload in Week 13 against the 49ers.