The Browns announced Judkins (leg) underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair his dislocated right ankle and fractured fibula, and Judkins has been placed on injured reserve.

The team added that Judkins is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026 season and will return to football activity in four-to-six months. Judkins suffered the gruesome injury in Sunday's loss to the Bills. With the rookie running back out for the final two games of the season, Cleveland is expected to roll with some combination of Dylan Sampson (hand/calf), Raheim Sanders and Trayveon Williams against the Steelers and Bengals.