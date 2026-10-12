Browns head coach Todd Monken said that Judkins is considered day-to-day after sustaining a "tweak" to his ankle in Sunday's 17-12 loss to the Jets, and the running back hasn't been ruled out for a Week 6 game against the Ravens, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Though he was able to finish out Sunday's contest while accounting for 50 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches (14 carries, three receptions), Judkins handled a lower snap share (52.9 percent) than usual, likely due to the injury. The second-year back was spotted with a walking boot on his right foot following the game, but Monken's comments offer at least some optimism about Judkins' availability heading into Week 6. His practice participation Wednesday through Friday should help provide a clearer read on his status heading into next Sunday.