Judkins is viewed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Ravens, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

In terms of Judkins' chances of suiting up versus Baltimore, coach Kevin Stefanski noted Friday, "we'll work through that over the next 24 hours...I do think he's in good shape." The Browns were granted a two-game roster exemption for the 2025 second-rounder ahead of Week 1, with Zac Jackson of The Athletic noting that the team has until Saturday afternoon to activate Judkins and make a corresponding roster move to pave the way for him to be able to play against the Ravens. If Judkins is active Sunday, he'd bolster a Cleveland backfield that was led last weekend by Dylan Sampson and Jerome Ford.