Judkins (ankle) will go through a pregame workout to determine his status for Sunday's contest against the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Judkins was seen wearing a walking boot on his right foot after the Browns' Week 5 loss at the Jets. Head coach Todd Monken told Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com on Monday that Judkins was considered "day-to-day" after tweaking his ankle in that contest, and the running back was contained to just one limited practice (Friday) during Week 6 prep, leaving him questionable for Sunday's matchup. Judkins' status will be clarified about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but if he's inhibited or sidelined, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime will be Cleveland's available running backs.