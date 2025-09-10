Coach Kevin Stefanski noted that Judkins, who is not at the Browns' facility and won't practice Wednesday, is expected back with the team Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer previously reported that Judkins is in line to be interviewed by the NFL this week regarding his domestic battery charge under its Personal Conduct Policy. According to Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram, that meeting is taking place Wednesday. Stefanski didn't comment on that topic Wednesday, noting that the Browns are taking it day-by-day with Judkins, with the team having been granted a two-game roster exemption for the running back upon his signing prior to Week 1 action.