Judkins was carted off the field during Sunday's game against the Bills after sustaining a right leg injury Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to his exit from the contest, which he won't return to, Judkins carried eight times for 22 yards and caught five of his six targets for 29 yards. In his absence, Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders are available to handle Cleveland's backfield duties.

