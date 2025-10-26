Judkins (shoulder) won't return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Prior to sustaining his shoulder injury, Judkins carried nine times for 19 yards and caught all three of his targets for minus-2 yards. In Judkins' absence, Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson are available to handle the Browns' backfield duties. Judkins' next chance to see game action will arrive Sunday, Nov. 9 against the Jets following Cleveland's Week 9 bye.