Sanders was added to the active roster but did not play in Sunday's 31-3 loss to the Bears in Week 15.

Sanders was poised to pick up some opportunities for the first time since the season opener, as both Dylan Sampson (calf, inactive) and Jerome Ford (shoulder, IR) were unavailable, but it was the newly signed Trayveon Williams serving as the top backup to Quinshon Judkins. It speaks volumes that Sanders, who has been with the team all season and is familiar with the playbook, did not get on the field.