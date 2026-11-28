The Browns activated Sanders (hip) from injured reserve Saturday, and he does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Sanders drew the questionable tag after stringing together three-straight limited practices during Week 12 prep. Now that he's off IR and cleared to play Sunday, Sanders will operate as the Browns' RB3 behind Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, with Jaleel McLaughlin being waived by the team in a corresponding move. Sanders missed the Browns' last five games while on IR due to a hip injury.