The Browns placed Sanders (hip) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Sanders had opened the season as Cleveland's No. 3 running back but saw his role increase a bit over the previous four weeks following Dylan Sampson's (knee) move to IR. During that stretch, Sanders carried eight times for 42 yards and added eight catches for 49 yards on nine targets before going down with the hip injury in the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Jets. Sanders will now be sidelined for at least the next four games as a result of his placement on IR.