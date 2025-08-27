The Browns were awarded a waiver claim for Sanders on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The undrafted rookie out of South Carolina failed to stick on with the Chargers but now gets a second NFL opportunity in short order. The Browns cut Pierre Strong on Tuesday, leaving them with only Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson and Quinshon Judkins in the backfield. Judkins remains unsigned and uncertain for Week 1, likely setting up a timeshare between Ford and Sampson. It's a situation where an injury could quickly thrust Sanders into playing time if he manages to stick around for at least a few weeks.