The Browns designated Sanders (hip) for return from injured reserve Tuesday.

Cleveland elected to open Sanders' practice window following their Week 11 bye, giving the team up to 21 days to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. Before landing on IR on Oct. 13 due to a hip issue, Sanders carried nine times for 43 yards and added 11 receptions for 74 yards on 12 targets over five contests. He'll likely slot in behind Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson on the depth chart at running back once he's activated.