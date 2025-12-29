Sanders rushed the ball eight times for 21 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Steelers. He added one reception on two targets for 10 yards.

Sanders worked closely behind Dylan Sampson in the Cleveland backfield, logging nine catches to Sampson's 14. Sanders was unable to get much going on the ground, with his longest rush going for only six yards. He should maintain a split in the Browns' backfield heading into a Week 18 matchup against the Bengals, though his fantasy appeal remains minimal.