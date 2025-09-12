Sanders could be part of the active roster for Week 2 against the Ravens with the unsettled status of Quinshon Judkins, who is still on the Commissioner's exempt list.

Sanders, who was active in Week 1's 17-16 loss to the Bengals, only played three snaps but one of those was a one-yard touchdown plunge. He finished the game with three carries for three yards. Judkins missed all of the preseason and didn't sign a contract until the day prior to the season opener. He got on the practice field Thursday for the first time since mandatory minicamp in June and may not be up to speed for Sunday's game at Baltimore. The Browns were granted a two-week roster exemption for Judkins, so won't count toward the roster if he remains held out Week 2.