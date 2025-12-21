Sanders rushed 11 times for 42 yards and brought in his only target for four yards in the Browns' 23-20 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Quinshon Judkins exited the game in the second quarter with what was eventually diagnosed as a broken fibula and dislocated ankle, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, and Sanders finished as the team leader rush attempts. Backfield mate Trayveon Williams operated more as a change-of-pace option, and although Judkins will naturally miss the final two games of the season, Sanders and Williams could be joined by Dylan Sampson (calf), who logged a second straight absence due to calf and hand injuries, for a Week 17 home matchup against the Steelers next Sunday, which would muddy the outlook for all three backs to a degree.