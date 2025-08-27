The Browns claimed Sanders off waivers from the Chargers on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The undrafted rookie out of South Carolina failed to make the cut with the Chargers, but he now gets a second NFL opportunity in short order. The Browns let go Pierre Strong on Tuesday, leaving the team with only Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson and Quinshon Judkins as its backfield options. Judkins remains unsigned and is uncertain to be available for Week 1, likely setting up a timeshare between Ford and Sampson. An injury could quickly thrust Sanders into playing time if he manages to stick around with Cleveland for at least a few weeks.