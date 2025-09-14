Sanders (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.

Sanders suited up as the Browns' No. 3 running back in the team's 17-16 loss to the Bengals in the season opener and was able to make an impact in his limited snaps, finishing with three yards and a touchdown on three carries. However, with rookie second-round pick Quinshon Judkins (not injury related) having been reinstated from the commissioner's exempt list and added back to the 53-man roster after turning in full practices Thursday and Friday, Sanders will slide to fourth on the depth chart at running back and won't dress Sunday. Unless the Browns lose Judkins, Jerome Ford or Dylan Sampson to an injury in a given week, inactive statuses could start to become the norm for Sanders, an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina.