Sanders had five carries for 26 yards and caught his lone target for seven yards in Sunday's 20-18 win over the Bengals in Week 18.

Due to injuries in the backfield, Sanders operated as the No. 2 back for a third consecutive game. The undrafted free agent hooked up with the Browns a week before the start of the regular season and played four games. He finished with 27 carries for 92 yards and three receptions (four targets) for 21 yards. Sanders could return for 2026, but change is coming in Cleveland. The statuses of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry are a popular topic. A new regime -- front office or coaching or, most likely, both -- would indicate roster changes are coming. If Sanders survives, he'll still operate as running back depth behind Quinshon Judkins.