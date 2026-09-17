Sanders will have the opportunity to work in an expanded role in the Browns' offense after Dylan Sampson (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Scott Petrak of BrownsZone reports.

Sampson injured his knee on a kickoff return during Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Jaguars, and he'll be required to miss at least the next four games while on IR. Sanders finished that game with three catches on as many targets for 25 yards along with a one-yard carry, but moving forward, he should see more offensive snaps as the Browns' RB2 behind Quinshon Judkins, with Jaleel McLaughlin slotting in as the No. 3 backfield option. The Browns will stay on the road for a Week 2 tilt against the Buccaneers, whose defense gave up 106 rushing yards and one touchdown on 27 carries (3.9 YPC) in a 33-27 loss to the Bengals in Week 1.