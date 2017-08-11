Browns' Randall Telfer: Catches two passes Thursday
Telfer grabbed two receptions on three targets for 15 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Saints.
Telfer is listed as Cleveland's first-string tight end but will need a strong preseason to keep that designation when the regular season begins. He put up almost identical numbers as backup Seth DeValve on Thursday, while rookie David Njoku (back) sat out.
