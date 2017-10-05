Telfer (knee) participated in practice Thursday on a limited basis.

Though he was apparently held out of certain drills, Telfer's limited involvement in Thursday's session is a step in the right direction after he failed to take part in any portion of Wednesday's practice. The Browns continue to list Telfer atop their depth chart at tight end, but most of his responsibilities come as a run blocker, leaving Seth DeValve and David Njoku to act as the primary pass-catching options at the position. Telfer has been targeted just twice in the Browns' four games and hasn't played more than 19 snaps in any of those contests.