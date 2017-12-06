Telfer (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Browns' injury report Wednesday.

Telfer left Week 13 game against the Chargers with a suspected concussion, but head coach Hue Jackson later indicated the tight end was dealing with a separate injury. Whatever that injury was, it apparently wasn't significant, as Telfer's full practice puts him on track to play Sunday against the Packers. With just two receptions and no red-zone targets through 12 games this season, Telfer functions mostly as a blocker for the Browns.