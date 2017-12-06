Browns' Randall Telfer: Left off injury report Wednesday
Telfer (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Browns' injury report Wednesday.
Telfer left Week 13 game against the Chargers with a suspected concussion, but head coach Hue Jackson later indicated the tight end was dealing with a separate injury. Whatever that injury was, it apparently wasn't significant, as Telfer's full practice puts him on track to play Sunday against the Packers. With just two receptions and no red-zone targets through 12 games this season, Telfer functions mostly as a blocker for the Browns.
More News
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: No concussion, dealing with other injury•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Suffer possible concussion•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Returns to game•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Suffers eye injury•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Avoids injury designation•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Gets in limited practice Thursday•
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Start your studs in Week 14?
Heath Cummings looks at six Fantasy Football stars and discusses whether you should trust them...
-
What You Missed: JuJu out, Ingram hurt
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
SportsLine: Sit Cam, start Kearse
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 14 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the first week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you replacement options at tight end to help you deal with the loss of...