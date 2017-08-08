Browns' Randall Telfer: Listed as first-string tight end
Telfer is listed at the No. 1 tight end on the Browns' first unofficial depth chart, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
This comes as a surprise, especially considering the Browns used one of their first round picks to draft David Njoku -- who's currently listed as the third string tight end. But coach Hue Jackson likes Telfer's blocking ability, which has clearly given the 25 year old an edge over Njoku and second-year pro Seth DeValve. Telfer hauled in just two passes on seven targets during his rookie season in 2016, but if he breaks camp as the starter, he'll be expected to take a monumental step forward in terms of production.
