Browns' Randall Telfer: No concussion, dealing with other injury
Telfer does not have a concussion but is dealing with another injury, and coach Hue Jackson said Monday that he thinks the tight end is going to be fine, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding Telfer's injury, but there is also no report in regards to exactly what it is he is dealing with. Expect another update to come once the Browns release their official injury report later this week.
