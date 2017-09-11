Play

Telfer didn't see any passes thrown his way during Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Telfer is listed as the starting tight end on Cleveland's depth chart, but seeing as how he was on the field for just 18 offensive snaps and failed to have any balls thrown in his direction, that likely isn't accurate. He's more of a run-blocking tight end than an offensive threat and should be avoided in all types of leagues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories