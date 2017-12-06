Browns' Randall Telfer: Not on injury report Wednesday
Telfer (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report and will play Sunday against the Packers.
Telfer left Week 13's game against the Chargers with a suspected concussion, but head coach Hue Jackson said he was dealing with a separate injury. The third-year pro has just two receptions and hasn't been targeted in the red zone through 12 games, so don't expect him to contribute much against the Packers, who are the third-best defense against tight ends this season.
