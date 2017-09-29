Telfer (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

With just two catches for 24 yards over the course of his first three games to date, Telfer does not merit fantasy lineup consideration. Meanwhile, fellow tight ends Seth DeValve (eight catches for 132 yards) and David Njoku (seven catches for 59 yards and two TDs) have carved out a degree of early-season utility in deeper formats.