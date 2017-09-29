Browns' Randall Telfer: Returns to practice Thursday
Telfer (knee) was limited in practice Thursday.
A day after getting some cardio work in on the stationary bike, Telfer returned to practice in a limited fashion. His participation Friday should paint a clearer picture on his status for Sunday's matchup versus the Bengals.
