Browns' Randall Telfer: Rides stationary bike Wednesday
Telfer (knee) sat out Wednesday's practice.
The timeline of when Telfer injured his knee is unclear, but the tight end was seen riding the stationary bike during Wednesday's practice. He played in just 19 offensive snaps Sunday versus the Colts and caught one pass for four yards.
