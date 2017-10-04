Play

Telfer (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Telfer was able to suit up against the Bengals on Sunday, so this may just be a precautionary measure to ensure he can suit up against the Jets in Week 5. Regardless, he hasn't logged over 20 offensive snaps in a game yet this season, so his fantasy value is minimal.

