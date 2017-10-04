Browns' Randall Telfer: Sits out Wednesday's practice
Telfer (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Telfer was able to suit up against the Bengals on Sunday, so this may just be a precautionary measure to ensure he can suit up against the Jets in Week 5. Regardless, he hasn't logged over 20 offensive snaps in a game yet this season, so his fantasy value is minimal.
More News
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Questionable for Week 4•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Returns to practice Thursday•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Rides stationary bike Wednesday•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: No targets in Week 1•
-
Browns' Randall Telfer: Scores 51-yard touchdown•
-
Week 5 Cheat Sheet lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Zeke contingencies awaiting ruling
With Ezekiel Elliott's status once again up in the air awaiting a court ruling, Fantasy players...
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Charger shakeup
Davante Adams could play in Week 5, as we learned Tuesday. See what else happened around the...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...