Telfer is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers as he is evaluated for a concussion, Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Telfer would need to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol if the concussion is confirmed. The Browns would operate the rest of Sunday's game without a No. 3 tight end should the 25-year-old be unable to return.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories