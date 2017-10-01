Browns' Randall Telfer: Suiting up Sunday
Telfer (knee) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Telfer is taking the field despite logging just two limited practices on the week, but he's expected to serve as the third tight end on the Cleveland depth chart. Through three weeks of play, Telfer has been targeted just twice, and has yet to see more than 19 offensive snaps in a single game.
