Play

Hall caught two passes on three targets for 25 yards in Monday's preseason victory versus the Giants.

Hall now has four receptions for 59 yards in limited action during the first two preseason games and is making a strong case for a roster spot on a team that needs solid wide receiver depth. Hall missed the entirety of the 2016 season with a fractured fibula and has yet to catch a pass in the NFL.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories