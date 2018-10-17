Higgins (knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Despite his own optimism about a quick rehab process, Higgins isn't expected to be ready any sooner than Week 8 against the Steelers. His expected absence for Week 7 leaves the Browns without much help at wide receiver behind Jarvis Landry, as rookie fourth-round pick Antonio Callaway has managed just 105 yards on 35 targets (3.0 average) the past four weeks. The Cleveland offense does draw a favorable matchup, heading to Tampa Bay to face a Bucs defense that ranks dead last in passing yards allowed per game (356) and per attempt (9.3).

