Higgins was active but did not get into Sunday's 32-28 loss to the Seahawks in Week 6.

Higgins missed the last four games due to a knee injury before suiting up Sunday. The wide receiver was iffy all week, but it was presumed he would play if he was active. Antonio Callaway operated as the Browns' third wide receiver in the loss. With the Browns on a bye Week 7, Higgins will get another two weeks to make sure the knee is ready.