Higgins is listed as active Week 2 against the Ravens.

Higgins received a promotion from the practice squad this week, and will get the call on the active roster over other depth options such as Kasen Williams and Reggie Davis. He'll be taking the general role of Williams, who saw 12 snaps on offense in the season opener. Temper expectations for the second-year player, as Higgins played in 16 games in 2016, but was only targeted 12 times.