Browns' Rashard Higgins: Active Week 2
Higgins is listed as active Week 2 against the Ravens.
Higgins received a promotion from the practice squad this week, and will get the call on the active roster over other depth options such as Kasen Williams and Reggie Davis. He'll be taking the general role of Williams, who saw 12 snaps on offense in the season opener. Temper expectations for the second-year player, as Higgins played in 16 games in 2016, but was only targeted 12 times.
More News
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Looking at expanded role•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Leads team in receptions and yards Sunday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Rashard Higgins: Signed to Cleveland's practice squad•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Catches lone target Monday•
-
Browns' Rashard Higgins: Records two catches Sunday•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...