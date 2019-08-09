Higgins could see added work out of the gate this season, with Antonio Callaway set to serve a four-game suspension, Scott Patsko of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Higgins and Callaway had been competing for the team's No. 3 receiver role behind Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry, so there's now a path for Higgins to see added targets early on. He still profiles as a hit-or-miss fantasy option, but if either Beckham or Landry (who both command plenty of targets) miss time, there's some upside to be had in Cleveland's Baker Mayfield led passing attack. Additionally, fellow receivers Jaelen Strong, Derrick Willies and even Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi could see added opportunities as a result of Callaway's looming absence.